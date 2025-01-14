Left Menu

SSB Foils Human Trafficking: Nepalese Girl Rescued at India-Nepal Border

A 17-year-old Nepalese girl was rescued by the Sashastra Seema Bal from a suspected human trafficker at the India-Nepal border. The operation, part of increased surveillance due to upcoming events, resulted in the girl being returned to a Nepalese NGO while the suspect was handed over to police.

  • Country:
  • India

A vigilant team from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) successfully thwarted a human trafficking attempt at the Rupaidiha Border Outpost in Uttar Pradesh, rescuing a 17-year-old Nepalese girl. The officials intercepted the suspect, Paras Bisht, as he attempted to transport the girl to Bengaluru under false pretenses.

This operation was part of heightened security measures triggered by 'Ops Alert,' associated with the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh and intensified around the India-Nepal border. Such initiatives have increased vigilance and operational readiness, ensuring the safety and security of vulnerable targets from trafficking networks.

Collaborative efforts between Indian and Nepalese authorities led to the safe return of the young victim to a Nepalese NGO, while discussions to enhance joint patrols and surveillance continue to fortify cross-border security measures against human trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

