Gold Theft Scandal Rocks Tirumala Temple

In a stunning revelation, a 40-year-old outsourced worker at the revered Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has been detained for the alleged theft of gold offerings. The suspect, identified as V Penchalayya, reportedly pilfered more than half a kilogram of gold from the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

The suspect is accused of repeatedly stealing gold biscuits and jewelry valued at Rs 46 lakh. The thefts reportedly occurred between 10 to 15 times over the previous year, according to a police report issued Monday.

Penchalayya, assigned to Parakamani where temple offerings are sorted, was apprehended trying to smuggle a gold biscuit out of the temple. He faces charges under Section 316 (5) for criminal breach of trust, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)