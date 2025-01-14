Defence Secretary Visits INS Rajali, Highlights Strategic Role in Maritime Security

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh paid an official visit to INS Rajali, the Indian Navy's premier Naval Air Station, to review its operational facilities and preparedness. During the visit, he inspected the station’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and was briefed on its strategic role in maritime surveillance and combat readiness in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Operational Excellence and Strategic Significance

The Defence Secretary was received by Commodore Kapil Mehta, the Commanding Officer of INS Rajali, who provided a comprehensive overview of the station’s operational activities. INS Rajali is renowned for hosting advanced maritime reconnaissance aircraft, including the P-8I Poseidon fleet, which enhances India’s surveillance capabilities across vast oceanic territories.

Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh was apprised of:

Operational challenges faced in securing maritime interests.

The station's role in anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and search and rescue missions.

Advanced technologies integrated into maritime operations, including real-time data analytics for surveillance.

Engagement with Personnel

During his interaction with the personnel, Shri Singh commended their dedication, technical expertise, and commitment to safeguarding India's maritime frontiers. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of combat preparedness and vigilance to address the region's evolving geopolitical challenges.

The Defence Secretary encouraged personnel to focus on innovation and collaborative efforts with allied forces to ensure a robust maritime security framework.

Expansion and Future Prospects

INS Rajali is undergoing strategic upgrades, including:

Enhanced hangar facilities for unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Integration of cutting-edge AI-driven surveillance technologies.

Strengthened inter-agency coordination for seamless operations across military and civilian domains.

Shri Singh also reviewed plans to expand operational outreach to counter increasing maritime threats, including piracy, illegal fishing, and regional disputes.

National Maritime Strategy

Highlighting the station's role in the broader National Maritime Strategy, Shri Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bolstering India’s maritime capabilities. He stated, "INS Rajali remains pivotal in securing our maritime boundaries and ensuring peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. The government is dedicated to providing all necessary resources to enhance operational capabilities and readiness."

The visit underscored the critical importance of INS Rajali in India’s defense framework, reaffirming its position as a cornerstone of maritime security operations in the Indian Ocean. The Defence Secretary’s inspection highlighted the Navy’s readiness to adapt to dynamic challenges and protect the nation’s maritime interests.