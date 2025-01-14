Govt Approves ₹700 Crore for 56 New Watershed Projects Under WDC-PMKSY 2.0

The Department of Land Resources (DoLR) under the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) has sanctioned ₹700 crore for the implementation of 56 new watershed development projects as part of the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY) 2.0. These projects will span 10 high-performing states: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim.

Focus on Degraded and Rainfed Areas

The WDC-PMKSY initiative is designed to address land degradation and promote the sustainable development of degraded and rainfed areas through an integrated watershed development approach. Key activities under the program include:

Ridge area treatment and drainage line treatment.

Soil and moisture conservation.

Rainwater harvesting and pasture development.

Supporting livelihoods for asset-less persons.

Project Scale and Impact

Each of the 56 new projects will cover an average area of 5,000 hectares, with variations for hill states. Collectively, these projects will recover approximately 2.8 lakh hectares of degraded land, creating visible field impacts.

The program’s focus on natural resource management is expected to:

Improve groundwater recharge and surface water availability.

Boost agricultural productivity and farmers' incomes.

Strengthen climate resilience in vulnerable regions.

Past Success and Expanded Efforts

The WDC-PMKSY 1.0 evaluation highlighted significant improvements, including:

A rise in groundwater tables.

Enhanced crop productivity.

Increased resilience to climate change for rural communities.

Building on this success, 1,150 projects covering 50 lakh hectares were sanctioned under WDC-PMKSY 2.0 in 2021-22, with an allocation of ₹12,303 crore.

Renewed Investment in Best-Performing States

The latest initiative, targeting the best-performing states, reinforces the government’s commitment to timely land recovery and efficient fund utilization. It also aligns with India’s broader goals of:

Combating land degradation under international climate agreements.

Enhancing rural livelihoods and agricultural sustainability.

Vision for the Future

The ₹700 crore investment is not just a financial commitment but a step towards:

Restoring ecological balance in degraded regions.

Ensuring water security for communities.

Addressing long-term challenges of climate adaptation and rural development.

This initiative is expected to further solidify India’s position as a global leader in natural resource management and sustainable land development.