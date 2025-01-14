Left Menu

Delhi Court Clears JSW Steel in Coal Block Allocation Case

A Delhi court has discharged JSW Steel Ltd in a case involving irregularities in coal block allocations after the company took over Monnet Ispat under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Judge Arun Bhardwaj ruled that JSW met the requirements for discharge under Section 32A of the IBC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:01 IST
Delhi Court Clears JSW Steel in Coal Block Allocation Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court on Tuesday discharged JSW Steel Ltd from charges related to alleged irregularities in the allocation and management of coal blocks in Chhattisgarh. The decision marks a crucial point in a long-standing case involving these allocations.

Presiding over the case, Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj noted that the adjudicating authority had approved JSW's takeover of Monnet Ispat through a resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). This approval was key to the court's decision, as it granted JSW immunity from prosecution under Section 32A of the IBC.

Vikas Pahwa, senior advocate representing JSW, successfully argued that the company's takeover and the approval of its resolution plan met the legal prerequisites for immunity. The case was initially part of broader investigations into coal block allocations from 1993 to 2005.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025