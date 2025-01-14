Left Menu

French Economic Outlook: Revised Growth and Deficit Targets

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou announced a revised economic forecast, cutting 2025 growth projection to 0.9% and setting a public deficit target of 5.4% of GDP. He reaffirmed the goal to reduce the public deficit to 3% by 2029, indicating the government's long-term fiscal strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:17 IST
French Economic Outlook: Revised Growth and Deficit Targets
French Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • France

In an address to the parliament on Tuesday, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou revealed adjustments to the nation's economic forecast for 2025, reducing the growth estimate from 1.1% to 0.9%.

Bayrou further emphasized a focus on fiscal responsibility by targeting a 5.4% public deficit of GDP for 2025.

Despite the current adjustments, the government remains committed to achieving a 3% public deficit by 2029, underscoring its strategic approach to economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025