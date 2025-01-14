French Economic Outlook: Revised Growth and Deficit Targets

In an address to the parliament on Tuesday, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou revealed adjustments to the nation's economic forecast for 2025, reducing the growth estimate from 1.1% to 0.9%.

Bayrou further emphasized a focus on fiscal responsibility by targeting a 5.4% public deficit of GDP for 2025.

Despite the current adjustments, the government remains committed to achieving a 3% public deficit by 2029, underscoring its strategic approach to economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)