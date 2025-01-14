Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Jewel Thief After Midnight Stakeout

Delhi Police arrested a man named Manthan for allegedly stealing gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh. An e-FIR filed by Kamlesh Ojha led to police identifying and apprehending the suspect. The stolen jewellery was recovered, and the accused admitted to the crime, citing drug addiction.

Updated: 14-01-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:44 IST
Manthan
  Country:
  India

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a suspect involved in a significant jewellery theft, officials announced on Tuesday. The perpetrator allegedly stole gold and silver jewellery valued at around Rs 10 lakh. Fortunately, police managed to recover the stolen items.

Authorities identified the accused as Manthan, also known as Bobby, residing in Rajapuri, Delhi. The breakthrough came after an e-FIR was lodged by a victim named Kamlesh Ojha on January 8, reporting a theft of both jewellery and cash from his home. Following his complaint, law enforcement initiated a thorough investigation.

CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas was scrutinized, ultimately leading to the identification of Manthan. A strategic stakeout near a Bindapur government school late on January 8 enabled officers to capture Manthan while he attempted to sell the stolen goods. Under interrogation, the confessed thief attributed his actions to his struggle with drug addiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

