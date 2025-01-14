Delhi Police Nab Jewel Thief After Midnight Stakeout

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a suspect involved in a significant jewellery theft, officials announced on Tuesday. The perpetrator allegedly stole gold and silver jewellery valued at around Rs 10 lakh. Fortunately, police managed to recover the stolen items.

Authorities identified the accused as Manthan, also known as Bobby, residing in Rajapuri, Delhi. The breakthrough came after an e-FIR was lodged by a victim named Kamlesh Ojha on January 8, reporting a theft of both jewellery and cash from his home. Following his complaint, law enforcement initiated a thorough investigation.

CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas was scrutinized, ultimately leading to the identification of Manthan. A strategic stakeout near a Bindapur government school late on January 8 enabled officers to capture Manthan while he attempted to sell the stolen goods. Under interrogation, the confessed thief attributed his actions to his struggle with drug addiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)