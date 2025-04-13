India Wins Silver in Thrilling Archery World Cup Showdown

India clinched an impressive silver medal in the men's recurve team event at the Archery World Cup Stage 1. The Indian trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Atanu Das faced off against China in a tense final, ultimately falling 1-5.

This silver medal contributes to India's strong performance, marking their third medal at the season's opening event. India previously claimed a gold in the compound mixed team event and a bronze in the compound men's team event. There's still hope for a fourth medal as Dhiraj Bommadevara remains in contention in the men's recurve individual event.

Despite a challenging start, India's team held their ground against China in the first set, tying 1-1. However, difficulties arose as they hit two 8s in subsequent sets, allowing the Chinese team, led by Li Zhongyuan, to secure a 3-1 lead and eventually the gold. China also captured the bronze, underscoring their dominance in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)