Pankaj Advani Clinches Silver in Nail-biting Billiards Final

Pankaj Advani, India's renowned cueist, claimed a silver medal after a close defeat to David Causier in the WBL World Matchplay Billiards Championship final. In a gripping best-of-15 encounter, Advani led early but was overtaken, losing 8-7. He now eyes defending his IBSF World Billiards title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:34 IST
Pankaj Advani
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling showdown at the WBL World Matchplay Billiards Championship in Carlow, Ireland, India's esteemed cueist Pankaj Advani narrowly missed the gold, settling for silver in a nail-biting final against Britain's David Causier.

The highly competitive best-of-15 match saw Advani initially seizing control with a 2-0 lead, but Causier responded fiercely, leaving the scores oscillating throughout the game. Ultimately, the Briton edged out Advani with an 8-7 victory, cementing his win in a gripping decider.

As Advani now shifts focus, he is set to defend his IBSF World Billiards title. The forthcoming championship will be held in a timed format, promising challenging big breaks from international players vying for the crown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

