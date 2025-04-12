Pankaj Advani Clinches Silver in Nail-biting Billiards Final

In a thrilling showdown at the WBL World Matchplay Billiards Championship in Carlow, Ireland, India's esteemed cueist Pankaj Advani narrowly missed the gold, settling for silver in a nail-biting final against Britain's David Causier.

The highly competitive best-of-15 match saw Advani initially seizing control with a 2-0 lead, but Causier responded fiercely, leaving the scores oscillating throughout the game. Ultimately, the Briton edged out Advani with an 8-7 victory, cementing his win in a gripping decider.

As Advani now shifts focus, he is set to defend his IBSF World Billiards title. The forthcoming championship will be held in a timed format, promising challenging big breaks from international players vying for the crown.

(With inputs from agencies.)