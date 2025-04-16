Left Menu

25th Dubai Marathon: A Silver Jubilee Celebration in 2026

The 25th Dubai Marathon, marking its silver jubilee on February 1, 2026, promises to be a landmark event. Hosted by the Dubai Sports Council, the race will feature special activities, a flat course attracting global talent, and supplementary races for varied fitness levels.

Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Registration for the 25th edition of the Dubai Marathon, the Middle East's prestigious road race, is now open, heralding an extraordinary event on February 1, 2026. Celebrating its silver jubilee, the marathon will unfold with exceptional activities and elite-level competition.

Sanctioned by the Dubai Sports Council, this milestone race is celebrated globally for its fast, flat route, drawing athletes from over 140 countries. Achieving World Athletics' Gold Label, the marathon is noted for record-breaking runs, notably Haile Gebrselassie's performance in 2008, cementing its status on the global sporting stage.

The 2026 event will also feature a 10 km race and a 4 km fun run, extending opportunities for runners of all abilities. The Dubai Sports Council's unwavering support underscores the marathon's role in boosting the city's sports reputation and economic growth through tourism and hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

