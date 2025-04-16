Nitin Gupta Shines with Silver in Asian U18 Competition

In a commendable display of athleticism, India's Nitin Gupta secured a silver medal in the 5000m race walk event at the prestigious sixth Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday.

Gupta delivered an impressive performance, clocking 20:21.51 seconds to secure second place on the podium. The gold medal was narrowly clinched by China's Zhu Ninghao with a time of 20:21.50 seconds, while Sheng Qin Lo of Chinese Taipei took home the bronze, finishing at 21:37.88 seconds.

The 17-year-old Indian athlete had recently rewritten the national record during the National Youth Athletics Championship in Patna, where he achieved a personal best of 19:24.48 seconds. Later, Indian athletes will compete in other events, including discus throw and sprints for both boys and girls.

