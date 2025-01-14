Left Menu

Tragic Kite String Incidents Claim Lives in Maharashtra

Two men tragically lost their lives in separate incidents caused by nylon kite strings in Nashik and Akola, Maharashtra. Both victims, Sonu Dhotre and Kiran Sonone, sustained fatal neck injuries while riding motorcycles. Despite police raids and seizures of the banned strings, these accidents underline ongoing public safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola/Nashik | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing trend, two men lost their lives to dangerous kite strings in Maharashtra's Nashik and Akola cities, marking yet another safety lapse. The victims, Sonu Dhotre and Kiran Sonone, met with fatal injuries that have raised alarms over the persistence of banned nylon strings.

Dhotre was riding along Pathardi Phata-Deolali Camp road when a kite string, known as nylon manja, cut into his neck, leading to excessive bleeding and eventual death at Nashik civil hospital. A worker from Gujarat, his death has been labeled accidental by local authorities.

In Akola, Sonone's encounter with the notorious Chinese manja on a bypass flyover proved equally fatal. As police ramp up crackdowns, confiscating strings worth Rs 35,350 and detaining 19 individuals under stringent laws, public safety remains a critical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

