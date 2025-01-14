Tragic Kite String Incidents Claim Lives in Maharashtra

In a disturbing trend, two men lost their lives to dangerous kite strings in Maharashtra's Nashik and Akola cities, marking yet another safety lapse. The victims, Sonu Dhotre and Kiran Sonone, met with fatal injuries that have raised alarms over the persistence of banned nylon strings.

Dhotre was riding along Pathardi Phata-Deolali Camp road when a kite string, known as nylon manja, cut into his neck, leading to excessive bleeding and eventual death at Nashik civil hospital. A worker from Gujarat, his death has been labeled accidental by local authorities.

In Akola, Sonone's encounter with the notorious Chinese manja on a bypass flyover proved equally fatal. As police ramp up crackdowns, confiscating strings worth Rs 35,350 and detaining 19 individuals under stringent laws, public safety remains a critical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)