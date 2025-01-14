A Warrior's Path: Pete Hegseth's Controversial Confirmation Battle

The hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, turned contentious on Tuesday with vigorous support and vociferous protests. Aiming to foster a 'warrior culture' at the Pentagon, Hegseth pledged to act as a 'change agent' amidst a divided Senate panel.

Hegseth, drawing on his Army National Guard experience, faces allegations of sexual misconduct and problematic behavior. While he dismissed the accusations as a 'smear campaign,' senators from both parties voiced skepticism, casting doubt on his suitability for the role.

Despite the controversy, staunch support from certain veterans' groups and GOP allies may push Hegseth forward in the confirmation process. However, he faces significant opposition that mirrors past high-profile confirmation struggles during the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)