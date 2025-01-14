Justice Demanded: Suryavanshi's Death Sparks Growing Outcry
The death of Dalit protester Somnath Suryavanshi in judicial custody has ignited political turmoil in Parbhani, Maharashtra. Over 20 complaints alleging police brutality have been filed. Despite a judicial inquiry and political attention, Suryavanshi's family continues to pursue justice against accused police personnel.
A month after the death of Dalit protester Somnath Suryavanshi in judicial custody triggered political turbulence, Maharashtra's Parbhani district is investigating over 20 complaints related to the incident.
The allegations, spearheaded by Suryavanshi's mother, call for accountability from the police officers linked to the case. A judicial inquiry has been launched into the circumstances of his demise while in custody.
Despite political leaders pledging support, Suryavanshi's family is still seeking justice. They allege police misconduct and have rejected an offer thought to be aimed at quelling their protests.
