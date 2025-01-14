Prime Minister Modi Bolsters India's Naval Prowess with New Combatants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's strides in defense with the commissioning of three naval combatants, integral to the nation's quest for self-reliance.

The new additions, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, are set to be formally dedicated at a ceremony in Mumbai's Naval Dockyard, signaling significant advancements in maritime defense technologies.

These state-of-the-art vessels underscore India's growing naval capabilities, with substantial indigenous components and international collaborations enhancing both design and construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)