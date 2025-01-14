Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Bolsters India's Naval Prowess with New Combatants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the commissioning of three naval combatants, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, enhancing India's defense capabilities. The vessels strengthen India's commitment to self-reliance and were commissioned at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard, showcasing advanced technology and indigenous design expertise.

Updated: 14-01-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:02 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's strides in defense with the commissioning of three naval combatants, integral to the nation's quest for self-reliance.

The new additions, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, are set to be formally dedicated at a ceremony in Mumbai's Naval Dockyard, signaling significant advancements in maritime defense technologies.

These state-of-the-art vessels underscore India's growing naval capabilities, with substantial indigenous components and international collaborations enhancing both design and construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

