Irregular EU Border Crossings Drop Amid Smuggling Crackdown

In 2024, the European Union experienced a significant 38% decrease in irregular border crossings, according to data released by the bloc's border control agency, Frontex.

This decline has been primarily attributed to enhanced collaborative efforts aimed at dismantling smuggling networks across various regions. Despite this decrease, Frontex notes persistent challenges, including perilous sea voyages resulting in fatalities and ever-evolving smuggler tactics.

The issue of irregular immigration continues to ignite political debates across Europe, heightened by fear of unregulated entries. Executive Director Hans Leijtens emphasized emerging risks, with increasing violence reported along certain routes and growing instability in regions like the Sahel.

(With inputs from agencies.)