Mediation Talks: Egypt and U.S. Seek Ceasefire in Gaza

In a pivotal phone conversation, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Joe Biden engaged in discussions regarding the mediation efforts spearheaded by Cairo, Doha, and Washington to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

The talks also highlighted the potential for a hostages-for-prisoners exchange agreement as part of broader efforts to stabilize the region, according to a statement released by the Egyptian presidency.

This dialogue underscores the collaborative international effort to address ongoing tensions and find diplomatic solutions to the region's pressing challenges.

