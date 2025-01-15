Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strike Hits Jenin

At least six Palestinians were killed, and several were injured during an Israeli strike on Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. According to the Palestinian health ministry, the injured individuals are in stable condition. This incident highlights the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 03:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest escalation of tensions, an Israeli airstrike on Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank resulted in the deaths of at least six Palestinians.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the fatalities and reported that several others sustained injuries.

The ministry further stated that the injured are currently in stable condition, underscoring the continuous strife affecting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

