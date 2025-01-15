High-Stakes Bail Debate: Engineer, Drone Attack, and International Tensions

U.S. prosecutors have argued that Mahdi Sadeghi, an engineer facing charges linked to a deadly drone strike on an American military base in Jordan, poses a flight risk if granted bail before trial. The attack, allegedly carried out by Iran-backed militants, has heightened international tensions.

Federal prosecutors had previously considered releasing Sadeghi on bond but retracted their stance following Italy's decision to release his co-defendant, Mohammad Abedini, a move that allowed him to return to Iran. This development followed Iran's release of an Italian journalist, raising concerns about Iran's role in aiding potential fugitives.

Prosecutors allege that Abedini led an Iranian company involved in the drone's navigation system. Sadeghi, alleged to have facilitated technology transfers while employed at Massachusetts-based Analog Devices, is deemed a security threat by the prosecutors. Sadeghi maintains his innocence, while Judge Donald Cabell has yet to decide on the bail issue.

