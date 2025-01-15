Left Menu

High-Stakes Bail Debate: Engineer, Drone Attack, and International Tensions

U.S. prosecutors have opposed bail for Mahdi Sadeghi, an engineer accused of involvement in a drone attack on a U.S. base in Jordan. They argue he could flee to Iran, especially after his co-defendant's release by Italy. Sadeghi's defense claims his family ties in the U.S. reduce flight risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 03:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. prosecutors have argued that Mahdi Sadeghi, an engineer facing charges linked to a deadly drone strike on an American military base in Jordan, poses a flight risk if granted bail before trial. The attack, allegedly carried out by Iran-backed militants, has heightened international tensions.

Federal prosecutors had previously considered releasing Sadeghi on bond but retracted their stance following Italy's decision to release his co-defendant, Mohammad Abedini, a move that allowed him to return to Iran. This development followed Iran's release of an Italian journalist, raising concerns about Iran's role in aiding potential fugitives.

Prosecutors allege that Abedini led an Iranian company involved in the drone's navigation system. Sadeghi, alleged to have facilitated technology transfers while employed at Massachusetts-based Analog Devices, is deemed a security threat by the prosecutors. Sadeghi maintains his innocence, while Judge Donald Cabell has yet to decide on the bail issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

