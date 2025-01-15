Bayer Hit with $100 Million Verdict in Toxic Chemical Lawsuit

In a significant legal development, a jury in Washington has ordered Bayer to pay $100 million in damages to four individuals who claim their health was irreparably harmed by PCBs at a Seattle-area school. This case is part of a broader wave of litigation against Bayer, which acquired Monsanto, the original manufacturer of the chemical compounds.

The trial centered on PCBs leaking from light fixtures at Sky Valley Education Center, allegedly causing cancer and other serious health issues among students and staff. Despite the jury's decision, Bayer plans to challenge the verdict, labeling it as excessive and based on insufficient evidence.

PCBs, banned in the U.S. since 1979, have been linked to various health risks. Bayer argues that the plaintiffs have failed to prove PCB exposure at unsafe levels and criticizes the school's handling of outdated fixtures. Meanwhile, legal battles continue, with similar cases resulting in millions in damages, some of which have been overturned or reduced on appeal.

