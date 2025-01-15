South Korean Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest Shocks the Nation

In an unprecedented move, South Korean authorities arrested impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, citing insurrection allegations. The embattled leader agreed to cooperate with the investigation to prevent 'bloodshed,' marking the end of a prolonged political standoff.

Yoon, embroiled in a political storm, faced arrest after lawmakers voted to impeach him following his shocking and brief declaration of martial law on December 3. Guarded by personal security, Yoon had previously resisted arrest attempts by staying at his hillside residence.

The arrest adds another layer of complexity to South Korea's political landscape. Yoon is the first sitting president to be arrested, underlining the country's history of prosecuting past leaders. Despite allegations of an unlawful investigation, Yoon arrived at the anti-corruption agency's offices for questioning, avoiding potential violence.

