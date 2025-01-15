Left Menu

South Korean Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest Shocks the Nation

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on insurrection allegations. The arrest follows Yoon's controversial declaration of martial law, which led to his impeachment. Despite resistance, Yoon complied with the investigation to prevent violence, amidst ongoing political upheaval in one of Asia's leading democracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 08:08 IST
South Korean Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest Shocks the Nation
arrest

In an unprecedented move, South Korean authorities arrested impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, citing insurrection allegations. The embattled leader agreed to cooperate with the investigation to prevent 'bloodshed,' marking the end of a prolonged political standoff.

Yoon, embroiled in a political storm, faced arrest after lawmakers voted to impeach him following his shocking and brief declaration of martial law on December 3. Guarded by personal security, Yoon had previously resisted arrest attempts by staying at his hillside residence.

The arrest adds another layer of complexity to South Korea's political landscape. Yoon is the first sitting president to be arrested, underlining the country's history of prosecuting past leaders. Despite allegations of an unlawful investigation, Yoon arrived at the anti-corruption agency's offices for questioning, avoiding potential violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025