Taiwan Ramps Up Action Against Flags of Convenience Amid Cable Sabotage Suspicions

Taiwan is increasing its oversight of ships carrying flags of convenience following suspicions that a Chinese-linked vessel damaged undersea communications cables. Authorities are prepared to board such ships for inspection, emphasizing the move amid ongoing tensions with China over territorial claims.

The incident involves a ship owned by a Hong Kong company, registered in Cameroon and Tanzania, allegedly damaging a cable north of the island. Although the shipowner denies involvement, Taiwan remains concerned due to persistent 'grey zone' activities by China, which serve to exert pressure without open conflict.

Taiwan's National Security Bureau outlined plans to manage ships flagged elsewhere, especially those with a history of misinformation. These ships face priority inspection at ports, and the coast guard may board vessels within 24 nautical miles of the coast. The bureau aims to enhance international coordination, including with the U.S. and Europe, to address similar challenges.

Additional measures include intensifying intelligence exchanges with allies and boosting surveillance near cable locales. Taiwan's response draws parallels with undersea cable disruptions in the Baltic Sea post-Russia's Ukrainian invasion, marking these flagged ships as having a problematic nature.

