Left Menu

Kerala Court Rebukes Businessman Boby Chemmanur Over Bail Drama

The Kerala High Court reprimanded businessman Boby Chemmanur for refusing to leave jail after being granted bail in a case filed by actor Honey Rose. The court criticized Chemmanur's behavior as a 'war on the judiciary' and warned that his bail could be revoked. Chemmanur claimed his actions highlighted issues faced by remand prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:38 IST
Kerala Court Rebukes Businessman Boby Chemmanur Over Bail Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court issued a stern warning to businessman Boby Chemmanur, who remained in jail despite being granted bail in a case involving allegations by Malayalam actor Honey Rose. The court admonished Chemmanur for his antics, asserting that his actions were akin to 'declaring war on the judiciary'

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, visibly irked by the businessman's behavior, demanded an explanation for Chemmanur's actions. The court highlighted the importance of respecting judicial orders, expressing its readiness to revoke bail if necessary.

Chemmanur, in his defense, claimed his decision to remain in jail emphasized a broader issue concerning remand prisoners unable to secure release due to financial constraints. Nonetheless, the court directed Chemmanur to provide an immediate explanation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025