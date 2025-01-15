Kerala Court Rebukes Businessman Boby Chemmanur Over Bail Drama

The Kerala High Court issued a stern warning to businessman Boby Chemmanur, who remained in jail despite being granted bail in a case involving allegations by Malayalam actor Honey Rose. The court admonished Chemmanur for his antics, asserting that his actions were akin to 'declaring war on the judiciary'

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, visibly irked by the businessman's behavior, demanded an explanation for Chemmanur's actions. The court highlighted the importance of respecting judicial orders, expressing its readiness to revoke bail if necessary.

Chemmanur, in his defense, claimed his decision to remain in jail emphasized a broader issue concerning remand prisoners unable to secure release due to financial constraints. Nonetheless, the court directed Chemmanur to provide an immediate explanation.

