Kerala Court Rebukes Businessman Boby Chemmanur Over Bail Drama
The Kerala High Court reprimanded businessman Boby Chemmanur for refusing to leave jail after being granted bail in a case filed by actor Honey Rose. The court criticized Chemmanur's behavior as a 'war on the judiciary' and warned that his bail could be revoked. Chemmanur claimed his actions highlighted issues faced by remand prisoners.
The Kerala High Court issued a stern warning to businessman Boby Chemmanur, who remained in jail despite being granted bail in a case involving allegations by Malayalam actor Honey Rose. The court admonished Chemmanur for his antics, asserting that his actions were akin to 'declaring war on the judiciary'
Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, visibly irked by the businessman's behavior, demanded an explanation for Chemmanur's actions. The court highlighted the importance of respecting judicial orders, expressing its readiness to revoke bail if necessary.
Chemmanur, in his defense, claimed his decision to remain in jail emphasized a broader issue concerning remand prisoners unable to secure release due to financial constraints. Nonetheless, the court directed Chemmanur to provide an immediate explanation.
