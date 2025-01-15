Global Course Highlights Interconnection Between Labour Rights and National Action Plans on Business and Human Rights

The inaugural edition of the online open course on “The Labour Dimension of National Action Plans (NAPs) on Business and Human Rights (BHR)” concluded on December 6, 2024, with a final webinar. The course attracted nearly 1,000 participants from 140 countries, underscoring the growing global interest in integrating labour rights into business-related human rights policies.

The course focused on two primary objectives:

Clarifying the Interconnections: Exploring the links between international labour standards, the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), and NAPs on BHR.

Capacity Building: Enhancing the ability of labour ministries, employers’ organizations, and trade unions to participate actively in the development, implementation, and monitoring of NAPs to ensure effective policy coherence and impact.

The program encouraged participants to examine how NAPs could better integrate labour rights to advance the Decent Work Agenda and improve business and human rights outcomes.

Themes and Insights from the Webinars

1. The State Duty to Protect Human Rights

Participants explored the state’s responsibility to protect human rights in business operations under Pillar 1 of the UNGPs. This session, led by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), emphasized the importance of inclusive and participatory approaches in developing NAPs.

Governments were urged to ensure that NAPs reflect national priorities, with a focus on fulfilling their human rights obligations under Pillars 1 and 3 of the UNGPs.

2. Labour Rights as Human Rights

The course reinforced the notion that labour rights are fundamental human rights, anchored in international labour standards established by the International Labour Organization (ILO). These standards provide a framework for states to protect workers and ensure businesses respect human rights in their operations.

Ms. Pichamon Yeophantong, from the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights, emphasized the indispensability of the ILO in advancing the UNGPs globally, noting, “Labour rights are human rights. International labour standards provide essential guidance for protecting and promoting human rights at work.”

3. ILO MNE Declaration and the UNGPs

A detailed session explored the ILO Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy (MNE Declaration), highlighting its alignment with the UNGPs.

The MNE Declaration provides practical guidance for governments, social partners, and enterprises to advance responsible business conduct and decent work.

The declaration underscores the importance of strong policies and regulatory frameworks to support its objectives, including labour inspection, social security systems, and technical training programs.

4. Policy Coherence and Responsible Business Conduct (RBC)

Another session examined how respect for labour rights and RBC could be integrated into trade and investment agreements. Discussions centered on how NAPs addressing child labour, forced labour, or occupational safety and health could align with broader business and human rights strategies.

Participants explored opportunities such as leveraging public procurement policies and investment frameworks to foster respect for labour rights.

Key Takeaways and Future Directions

Social Dialogue: The role of employers’ and workers’ organizations in shaping and implementing NAPs was highlighted as critical for fostering coherence with labour policies. Integration of Labour Rights: Embedding labour rights into NAPs strengthens governments’ commitments to human rights while promoting responsible business practices. ILO’s Role: The ILO’s normative framework and resources, particularly the MNE Declaration, serve as vital tools for advancing the Decent Work Agenda within business and human rights initiatives.

Ms. Githa Roelans, of the ILO’s Multinational Enterprises and Responsible Business Conduct Unit, stressed, “Ministries of Labour, along with employers’ and workers’ organizations, must be at the forefront of NAP development to ensure alignment with labour rights and decent work priorities.”

The course served as a platform to build a shared understanding of the interplay between labour rights and business and human rights policies. By aligning NAPs with international labour standards, governments can create a foundation for sustainable development, enhance workers’ rights, and foster responsible business practices globally.

The success of this first edition signals a growing commitment to advancing labour rights as a cornerstone of the broader human rights framework in the world of work.