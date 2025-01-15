Former Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick Granted Bail in Ration Scam Case

In a significant development, a PMLA court on Wednesday granted bail to former West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, involved in an alleged ration distribution scam under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mallick, who served as the Food and Supplies Minister from 2011 to 2021, was apprehended at his residence in Salt Lake on October 27, 2023, as part of the investigation.

The court, presided by Special Judge Prasanta Mukhopadhyay, set Mallick's bail at a substantial personal bond of Rs 50 lakh, alongside additional bail conditions. While the ED opposed the bail, citing his key role in the case, his counsel argued prolonged detention and delayed trial as grounds for bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)