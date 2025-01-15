Left Menu

Tragic Well Collapse Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Three laborers, including a woman named Shahjadi Khan, her son Rashid, and nephew Bashid, died under debris when a well collapsed in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh. Though rescue efforts were immediate, the accident resulted in their untimely demise, prompting the government to offer financial aid to the families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhindwara | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:55 IST
Tragic Well Collapse Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district claimed the lives of three laborers after a well collapsed. The incident occurred at Khunajhir Khurd village on Tuesday evening, where the under-construction well caved in, trapping the individuals beneath its debris.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences following the accident and stated that despite swift rescue efforts by the police, Homeguard personnel, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the trapped laborers could not be saved.

The deceased have been identified as Shahjadi Khan, 50, her son Rashid, 18, and nephew Bashid, 18. The government has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each victim as per current regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025