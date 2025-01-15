Tragic Well Collapse Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh
Three laborers, including a woman named Shahjadi Khan, her son Rashid, and nephew Bashid, died under debris when a well collapsed in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh. Though rescue efforts were immediate, the accident resulted in their untimely demise, prompting the government to offer financial aid to the families.
A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district claimed the lives of three laborers after a well collapsed. The incident occurred at Khunajhir Khurd village on Tuesday evening, where the under-construction well caved in, trapping the individuals beneath its debris.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences following the accident and stated that despite swift rescue efforts by the police, Homeguard personnel, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the trapped laborers could not be saved.
The deceased have been identified as Shahjadi Khan, 50, her son Rashid, 18, and nephew Bashid, 18. The government has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each victim as per current regulations.
