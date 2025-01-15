Left Menu

Supreme Court May Transfer CLAT 2025 Disputes to Single High Court

The Supreme Court is considering transferring all petitions challenging the 2025 CLAT results to the Punjab and Haryana High Court for cohesive adjudication. This comes after multiple high court cases questioned errors in the CLAT exam conducted for admissions into National Law Universities. The final decision will expedite proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court announced it may unify all petitions challenging the 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) results under one high court jurisdiction, potentially the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The decision aims to streamline several disputes currently scattered across different high courts.

The move follows the Consortium of National Law Universities' (CNLU) request to consolidate cases addressing alleged errors in the CLAT exam, crucial for law university admissions in India. Filed in various high courts, these cases have led to inconsistent legal processes.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna stressed that centralizing the cases would expedite proceedings and ensure unified decisions. While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested Karnataka High Court, the bench preferred Punjab and Haryana High Court, known for its case disposal efficiency and prior jurisdiction in CLAT-related matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

