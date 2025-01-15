Left Menu

Historic Arrest: South Korean President Yoon's Solitary Confinement Amid Insurrection Probe

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested amid allegations of declaring martial law. Held at a detention center, his case reflects ongoing scrutiny by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials. Amid his legal proceedings, he faces 20 days in detention, with extensive questioning on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:38 IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol

In an unprecedented move, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained on allegations of insurrection, marking the first time an incumbent president has been arrested in the country. Held in solitary at a detention center, Yoon's arrest is part of an intricate investigation led by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials.

The independent agency, established in 2021, has been tasked with probing high-ranking officials. This is part of their operation into Yoon's martial law declaration on December 3. Entailing a comprehensive 200-page questionnaire, Yoon's interrogation comes without video documentation, as requested by him. Despite being under scrutiny, he is still addressed formally as 'Mr. President' during questioning.

The agency has limited time, with just 48 hours to either seek a formal detention warrant or release him. Within 20 days, prosecutors must decide on an indictment, amid concerns about their capacity to handle his high-profile case effectively. The situation underscores significant legal and political stakes in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

