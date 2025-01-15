Historic Arrest: South Korean President Yoon's Solitary Confinement Amid Insurrection Probe

In an unprecedented move, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained on allegations of insurrection, marking the first time an incumbent president has been arrested in the country. Held in solitary at a detention center, Yoon's arrest is part of an intricate investigation led by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials.

The independent agency, established in 2021, has been tasked with probing high-ranking officials. This is part of their operation into Yoon's martial law declaration on December 3. Entailing a comprehensive 200-page questionnaire, Yoon's interrogation comes without video documentation, as requested by him. Despite being under scrutiny, he is still addressed formally as 'Mr. President' during questioning.

The agency has limited time, with just 48 hours to either seek a formal detention warrant or release him. Within 20 days, prosecutors must decide on an indictment, amid concerns about their capacity to handle his high-profile case effectively. The situation underscores significant legal and political stakes in South Korea.

