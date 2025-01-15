Left Menu

Asia's Security Tightrope: Upholding Rule of Law Amidst Rising Tensions

Japan and the Philippines plan to urge President-elect Trump to keep the US committed to regional security amid rising tensions with China in the South China Sea. The longstanding alliance with the US aims to ensure stability, addressing concerns over Trump's foreign policy stances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:48 IST
Asia's Security Tightrope: Upholding Rule of Law Amidst Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Japan and the Philippines are set to reach out to President-elect Donald Trump to emphasize the need for the United States to remain devoted to upholding the rule of law in Asia—a region where security threats are intensifying, as Japan's foreign minister announced on Wednesday.

Building on an alliance formed under outgoing President Joe Biden to counter China's assertive actions in the South China Sea and East China Sea, the two countries are apprehensive about the implications of Trump's "America First" policy. The fear is that it might affect the US's engagement level in the area during Trump's administration.

In the midst of a rapidly changing security landscape, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya underscored the significance of bilateral and trilateral cooperation with the US and the Philippines. Meanwhile, escalating maritime tensions risk dragging the US into potential conflicts, complicating international diplomatic ties in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025