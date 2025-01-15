Asia's Security Tightrope: Upholding Rule of Law Amidst Rising Tensions

Japan and the Philippines are set to reach out to President-elect Donald Trump to emphasize the need for the United States to remain devoted to upholding the rule of law in Asia—a region where security threats are intensifying, as Japan's foreign minister announced on Wednesday.

Building on an alliance formed under outgoing President Joe Biden to counter China's assertive actions in the South China Sea and East China Sea, the two countries are apprehensive about the implications of Trump's "America First" policy. The fear is that it might affect the US's engagement level in the area during Trump's administration.

In the midst of a rapidly changing security landscape, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya underscored the significance of bilateral and trilateral cooperation with the US and the Philippines. Meanwhile, escalating maritime tensions risk dragging the US into potential conflicts, complicating international diplomatic ties in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)