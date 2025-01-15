Indian Ocean Power Play: Naval Strength as India's Priority

In the competitive theatre of global power, the Indian Ocean has emerged as a hotbed of strategic interests, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted on Wednesday. He emphasized that reinforcing India's naval strength in this vital trade artery is a primary national objective.

Though Singh refrained from directly naming adversaries, geopolitical analysts point to China as a major concern due to its formidable naval capacity and recent tensions with India, particularly since the deadly 2020 Himalayan clashes. Other countries like the UK and the US also maintain a military presence in the region.

In recent remarks, Singh noted the indispensable role of the Indian Ocean in global trade, linking 95% of India's trade volume to this route. Despite pulling back troops from confrontation points with China, a military standoff lingers, emphasizing the urgent need for a strategic naval expansion. India's plan involves constructing a 175-ship fleet by 2035, focusing on domestic manufacturing, although progress lags behind China's accelerated shipbuilding pace.

