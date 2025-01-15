Indian Ocean Power Play: Naval Strength as India's Priority
India's Defence Minister emphasizes the strategic importance of a robust naval presence in the Indian Ocean amid international power rivalry, notably with China. India's naval expansion aims to bolster trade security, but faces challenges compared to China's rapid naval advancements.
In the competitive theatre of global power, the Indian Ocean has emerged as a hotbed of strategic interests, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted on Wednesday. He emphasized that reinforcing India's naval strength in this vital trade artery is a primary national objective.
Though Singh refrained from directly naming adversaries, geopolitical analysts point to China as a major concern due to its formidable naval capacity and recent tensions with India, particularly since the deadly 2020 Himalayan clashes. Other countries like the UK and the US also maintain a military presence in the region.
In recent remarks, Singh noted the indispensable role of the Indian Ocean in global trade, linking 95% of India's trade volume to this route. Despite pulling back troops from confrontation points with China, a military standoff lingers, emphasizing the urgent need for a strategic naval expansion. India's plan involves constructing a 175-ship fleet by 2035, focusing on domestic manufacturing, although progress lags behind China's accelerated shipbuilding pace.
