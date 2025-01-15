Left Menu

Supreme Court Closes Case Against Ex-IMA President R V Asokan

The Supreme Court has closed proceedings against former Indian Medical Association president R V Asokan after he tendered an unconditional apology for his comments on the court's handling of a case involving Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. The decision comes after the filing of affidavits and an apology by Asokan.

The Supreme Court has provided significant relief to R V Asokan, the former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), by terminating the legal proceedings against him related to his comments about the court in an interview with PTI.

A bench that included Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan reviewed the matter, taking into account affidavits wherein Asokan offered an unconditional apology for his remarks.

The court's resolution not to pursue further action follows Asokan's statements concerning the misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and his subsequent expression of regret for criticizing the Supreme Court and some private medical practitioners.

