Army Day Parade Eyes Smaller Cities, Highlights Self-Reliance

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, announced on Wednesday that the Indian Army is considering smaller cities such as Guwahati, Jabalpur, Jaipur, and Bhopal for future Army Day Parades. These cities are under review as potential venues to extend the celebration's reach.

During the Army Day Parade at the Bombay Engineering Group and Centre in Pune, under the Army's Southern Command, Gen Dwivedi emphasized the role of 'nari shakti'—women's empowerment—within the Army. Indian Army Day, marked annually on January 15, honors the sacrifices of the armed forces.

He highlighted the importance of self-reliance under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, showcasing Indian-made equipment during the parade. Pune was praised as a hub for defense research and development. He also discussed the Southern Command's critical role in defense and disaster response, linked to its strategic location near India's defense industrial ecosystem.

