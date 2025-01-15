Left Menu

Army Day Parade Eyes Smaller Cities, Highlights Self-Reliance

General Upendra Dwivedi announced plans to take the Indian Army Day Parade to smaller cities like Guwahati, Jabalpur, Jaipur, and Bhopal. He emphasized 'nari shakti' and the importance of self-reliance, highlighting Pune's role in defense innovation. The Southern Command's strategic significance was also underscored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:21 IST
Army Day Parade Eyes Smaller Cities, Highlights Self-Reliance
  • Country:
  • India

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, announced on Wednesday that the Indian Army is considering smaller cities such as Guwahati, Jabalpur, Jaipur, and Bhopal for future Army Day Parades. These cities are under review as potential venues to extend the celebration's reach.

During the Army Day Parade at the Bombay Engineering Group and Centre in Pune, under the Army's Southern Command, Gen Dwivedi emphasized the role of 'nari shakti'—women's empowerment—within the Army. Indian Army Day, marked annually on January 15, honors the sacrifices of the armed forces.

He highlighted the importance of self-reliance under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, showcasing Indian-made equipment during the parade. Pune was praised as a hub for defense research and development. He also discussed the Southern Command's critical role in defense and disaster response, linked to its strategic location near India's defense industrial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

