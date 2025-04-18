Left Menu

India's March Towards Self-Reliance in Defence

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, emphasized the Indian government's commitment to achieving self-reliance in defence. He highlighted the growth in defence exports from Rs 600 crore in 2014 to Rs 24,000 crore. Initiatives are in place to further this trend, targeting Rs 50,000 crore by 2029-30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:33 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the Indian government's dedication to enhancing self-reliance in the country's defence sector.

Addressing industry representatives, Singh revealed that defence exports have surged from Rs 600 crore in 2014 to an impressive Rs 24,000 crore.

With a focus on domestic production, the government aims to increase defence production capacity to Rs 3 lakh crore, solidifying India as a formidable player in global defence exports.

