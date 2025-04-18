India's March Towards Self-Reliance in Defence
The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, emphasized the Indian government's commitment to achieving self-reliance in defence. He highlighted the growth in defence exports from Rs 600 crore in 2014 to Rs 24,000 crore. Initiatives are in place to further this trend, targeting Rs 50,000 crore by 2029-30.
With a focus on domestic production, the government aims to increase defence production capacity to Rs 3 lakh crore, solidifying India as a formidable player in global defence exports.
