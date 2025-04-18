India's March Towards Self-Reliance in Defence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the Indian government's dedication to enhancing self-reliance in the country's defence sector.

Addressing industry representatives, Singh revealed that defence exports have surged from Rs 600 crore in 2014 to an impressive Rs 24,000 crore.

With a focus on domestic production, the government aims to increase defence production capacity to Rs 3 lakh crore, solidifying India as a formidable player in global defence exports.

