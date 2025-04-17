India Shifts Defence Strategy: Embracing Self-Reliance and Just-in-Case Model
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights India's shift from globalised supply chains and Just-in-Time delivery to self-reliance and Just-in-Case models. Emphasizing indigenous capabilities, Singh outlines advancements in ordnance factories and aero engine manufacturing, and recognizes substantial growth in shipbuilding, fostering collaborations with international allies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant policy address at the Manekshaw Centre, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled India's strategic shift towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, moving away from the globalised supply chains that have prevailed in recent years. The new paradigm aligns with the 'Just-in-Case' delivery model, advocating backup plans and local production.
Singh criticized the past reliance on the 'Just-in-Time' model, which, although effective in stable times, is now seen as vulnerable due to trade restrictions and tariff wars. India's enhanced focus on indigenous capabilities has led to the corporatisation of Ordnance factories, which have transitioned into profitable ventures capable of adopting advanced technology.
India's defence sector has also seen significant progress in aero engine manufacturing, with collaborations underway with global leaders like Safran, GE, and Rolls Royce. Moreover, India's prowess in shipbuilding is recognized globally, with indigenous designs like INS Vikrant and over 90 warships showcasing the nation's capabilities. Nearly the entire fleet of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard is now domestic, fostering international defence cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ACC's Investment in NZ Manufacturing Sector to Boost Safety and Growth
Rajeev Kumar Sinha: Steering Apollo Tyres' Global Manufacturing Ambitions
Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit: A Boost for Modern Rolling Stock
India's First Green TMT Bars Delivered: A Leap Towards Sustainable Manufacturing
Record Rail Revolution: Indian Railways Hits Manufacturing Milestone