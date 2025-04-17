Left Menu

India Shifts Defence Strategy: Embracing Self-Reliance and Just-in-Case Model

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights India's shift from globalised supply chains and Just-in-Time delivery to self-reliance and Just-in-Case models. Emphasizing indigenous capabilities, Singh outlines advancements in ordnance factories and aero engine manufacturing, and recognizes substantial growth in shipbuilding, fostering collaborations with international allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:28 IST
India Shifts Defence Strategy: Embracing Self-Reliance and Just-in-Case Model
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy address at the Manekshaw Centre, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled India's strategic shift towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, moving away from the globalised supply chains that have prevailed in recent years. The new paradigm aligns with the 'Just-in-Case' delivery model, advocating backup plans and local production.

Singh criticized the past reliance on the 'Just-in-Time' model, which, although effective in stable times, is now seen as vulnerable due to trade restrictions and tariff wars. India's enhanced focus on indigenous capabilities has led to the corporatisation of Ordnance factories, which have transitioned into profitable ventures capable of adopting advanced technology.

India's defence sector has also seen significant progress in aero engine manufacturing, with collaborations underway with global leaders like Safran, GE, and Rolls Royce. Moreover, India's prowess in shipbuilding is recognized globally, with indigenous designs like INS Vikrant and over 90 warships showcasing the nation's capabilities. Nearly the entire fleet of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard is now domestic, fostering international defence cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025