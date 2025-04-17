India Shifts Defence Strategy: Embracing Self-Reliance and Just-in-Case Model

In a significant policy address at the Manekshaw Centre, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled India's strategic shift towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, moving away from the globalised supply chains that have prevailed in recent years. The new paradigm aligns with the 'Just-in-Case' delivery model, advocating backup plans and local production.

Singh criticized the past reliance on the 'Just-in-Time' model, which, although effective in stable times, is now seen as vulnerable due to trade restrictions and tariff wars. India's enhanced focus on indigenous capabilities has led to the corporatisation of Ordnance factories, which have transitioned into profitable ventures capable of adopting advanced technology.

India's defence sector has also seen significant progress in aero engine manufacturing, with collaborations underway with global leaders like Safran, GE, and Rolls Royce. Moreover, India's prowess in shipbuilding is recognized globally, with indigenous designs like INS Vikrant and over 90 warships showcasing the nation's capabilities. Nearly the entire fleet of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard is now domestic, fostering international defence cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)