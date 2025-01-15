Alliance Air Expands Connectivity in North East: New Flights from Imphal to Kolkata, Guwahati, and Dimapur Launched

The Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Rammohan Naidu, alongside the Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri N. Biren Singh, inaugurated Alliance Air’s new flight routes connecting Imphal to Kolkata, Imphal to Guwahati, and an additional flight between Imphal and Dimapur. The flights are part of a collaborative initiative by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of Manipur, with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) provided by the state to enhance air connectivity in the region.

Speaking at the launch event, Shri Naidu emphasized the government’s focus on the North East’s development, guided by the mantra ‘Act East, Act Fast, Act First’. He highlighted the transformative impact of improved connectivity on trade, travel, and tourism, which in turn fosters economy, employment, and empowerment.

The Minister also credited the success of regional connectivity initiatives to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership under schemes like UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) and the Act East Policy, which have been pivotal in meeting the aspirations of North East India’s citizens.

Shri Naidu announced that a Master Plan 2047 has been prepared to upgrade airports across the North East, including Imphal Airport, with robust support from the Manipur Government to ensure systematic progress.

Significance of New Routes

The addition of these flights is expected to significantly boost:

Trade and Business: Improved ease of doing business and an enhanced investment ecosystem.

Tourism: Greater accessibility to Manipur’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Employment: Creation of jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for local youth.

State Government Support

The Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri N. Biren Singh, expressed gratitude to Shri Naidu and the Union Government for their unwavering commitment to aerial connectivity in the state. He applauded Alliance Air for offering flexible flight schedules, ensuring convenience for travelers. Shri Singh reiterated the state’s commitment to supporting future air connectivity projects and acknowledged the role of UDAN in operationalizing 10 airports and 2 heliports across the North East, with 90 Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) routes, including 12 helicopter routes.

Flag-Off Event Details

The Civil Aviation Minister virtually joined the flag-off ceremony, while Shri N. Biren Singh, accompanied by State Transport Minister Shri Khashim Vashum, presided over the event at Imphal Airport. Other notable attendees included:

Shri Rambabu, CEO of Alliance Air.

Shri Sharad Agarwal, CEO of AIESL.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the State Government.

Enhanced Connectivity: A Step Toward Regional Transformation

The expansion of Alliance Air’s routes strengthens aerial connectivity and sets the stage for broader regional integration, aligning with India’s vision of an inclusive and developed North East by 2047.