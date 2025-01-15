Tragedy Strikes Near South Korea's Investigation Office
An unidentified man who set himself on fire near South Korea's corruption investigation office died on Wednesday. This tragedy occurred as President Yoon Suk Yeol faced interrogation over insurrection allegations. Despite efforts by firefighters, the man succumbed to his injuries.
An unidentified man died after setting himself on fire near South Korea's corruption investigation office on Wednesday. The tragedy unfolded as President Yoon Suk Yeol was questioned over insurrection allegations at the facility, Yonhap News Agency reported.
The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. local time, according to police sources cited by the news agency. Firefighters transported the man to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Attempts to reach police and fire services for further comment were unsuccessful.
A fire station official confirmed the self-immolation took place a few kilometres from the investigation headquarters but lacked additional specifics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korean Crisis: President Faces Impeachment and Arrest
Historic Detention: Ex-Korean President Faces Arrest Post-Impeachment
E-Rickshaw Owner's Desperate Plea: Harassment Allegations Lead to Self-Immolation Attempt
Political Turmoil: South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Legal Battles Amidst Impeachment
Showdown in Seoul: The Impeachment and Arrest Battle of President Yoon Suk Yeol