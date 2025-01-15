Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near South Korea's Investigation Office

An unidentified man who set himself on fire near South Korea's corruption investigation office died on Wednesday. This tragedy occurred as President Yoon Suk Yeol faced interrogation over insurrection allegations. Despite efforts by firefighters, the man succumbed to his injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An unidentified man died after setting himself on fire near South Korea's corruption investigation office on Wednesday. The tragedy unfolded as President Yoon Suk Yeol was questioned over insurrection allegations at the facility, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. local time, according to police sources cited by the news agency. Firefighters transported the man to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Attempts to reach police and fire services for further comment were unsuccessful.

A fire station official confirmed the self-immolation took place a few kilometres from the investigation headquarters but lacked additional specifics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

