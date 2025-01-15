Tragedy Strikes Near South Korea's Investigation Office

An unidentified man died after setting himself on fire near South Korea's corruption investigation office on Wednesday. The tragedy unfolded as President Yoon Suk Yeol was questioned over insurrection allegations at the facility, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. local time, according to police sources cited by the news agency. Firefighters transported the man to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Attempts to reach police and fire services for further comment were unsuccessful.

A fire station official confirmed the self-immolation took place a few kilometres from the investigation headquarters but lacked additional specifics.

