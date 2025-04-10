Constitutional Court Reverses Impeachment of South Korea's Justice Minister
South Korea's Constitutional Court overturned the impeachment of Justice Minister Park Sung-jae for his involvement in the martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk Yeol. Park was accused of aiding Yoon but claims innocence. The decision comes amid Yoon's removal for breaching constitutional power limits.
In a pivotal decision, South Korea's Constitutional Court has overturned the impeachment of Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, initially charged with supporting President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration last December. The court's ruling annulled parliament's previous decision, allowing Park to reassume his ministerial duties.
The impeachment originated from accusations that Park had abetted Yoon in declaring martial law, an act that plunged the nation into its most severe political turmoil in recent history. Last week, the court dismissed Yoon from office for overstepping his presidential powers and posing a grave threat to democracy.
Despite the impeachment, Park maintains he was unjustly accused, stating, "I had done nothing wrong to be impeached." Meanwhile, the former Defense Minister, Kim Yong-hyun, faces criminal charges for allegedly encouraging the martial law declaration. The situation further complicates as Yoon, who is also on trial, remains unseen since his removal.
