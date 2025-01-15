Blade Nzimande Urges Learners to Explore STEM Opportunities Amid Concerns Over Decline in Critical Subject Enrollment

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI), Professor Blade Nzimande, has urged learners who did not achieve desired results in the Grade 12 Class of 2024 to remain hopeful by exploring alternative pathways such as post-school training opportunities or taking a second chance to improve their scores.

Joining the nation in celebrating the achievements of the Grade 12 cohort, Professor Nzimande expressed concern over the continued underperformance of Grades 5 to 9 learners in mathematics and science, highlighting the gap when compared to their global counterparts.

Challenges in STEM Education

The Minister emphasized the critical decline in enrollment for vital subjects such as mathematics, physical sciences, accounting, and economics, which he described as essential for the nation’s progress in science, innovation, and economic development.

He acknowledged that addressing this challenge requires a focused, sustained effort to grow the number of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) graduates as South Africa aims for a technology-driven future.

DSTI’s Strategic Interventions

Professor Nzimande outlined the Department’s ongoing initiatives to improve STEM education and engagement:

Strengthening Cooperation: DSTI plans to expand collaborations with the Department of Basic Education and the nine provincial education departments. It will also fortify ties with the Department of Higher Education to align skills development strategies in science and technology.

National Science Week (NSW): As part of its flagship science engagement programme, NSW inspires learners to explore STEM fields through interactive and engaging activities.

Career Guidance and Resources: The Department distributes Science, Engineering, and Technology (SET) career materials at schools, communities, and events to provide insights into STEM-related careers.

Focus on Mathematics Development

Mathematics Olympiads have emerged as a crucial tool in developing problem-solving skills among learners.

In 2023, over 77,000 high school learners participated in the South African Mathematics Olympiad (SAMO).

In 2024, more than 84,000 primary school learners took part in the South African Mathematics Challenge, reflecting a growing engagement in STEM disciplines at the foundational level.

A Vision for the Future

The DSTI’s mantra, “Placing science, technology, and innovation at the centre of government, education, industry, and society,” reflects the department’s commitment to making STEM education a national priority. The initiatives aim not only to enhance learner performance but also to empower South Africa to become a global leader in technology and innovation.

Encouragement for Learners

The Minister reiterated his message to learners who faced challenges, urging them to seize the available opportunities and actively participate in the DSTI’s initiatives. These efforts, he added, are essential to addressing the skills gap and fostering a future-ready workforce.

Contact Information

For more information on careers in science and training opportunities, contact: Deputy Director for Science Promotion, Bersan Lesch Phone: 071 112 6236 Email: Bersan.Lesch@dsti.gov.za

These interventions signify South Africa's commitment to building a robust STEM pipeline, ensuring the nation is well-positioned for a technology-driven future.