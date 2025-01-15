Supreme Court Demands Action on Rising Cyber Crimes

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step in addressing the surge of cyber crimes and the nuisance of unsolicited calls across India. On Wednesday, the apex court sought a detailed response from the Centre on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) submitted by Gowrishankar from Bengaluru, which highlights the 'enormous rise' in these issues.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice Sanjay Kumar, has issued a formal notice to the Department of Telecommunications. The court acknowledged that although government agencies are making efforts, more action is required to tackle the growing concern.

The petitioner urged the court to direct telecom operators to introduce the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service. This service would display the caller's name, enabling recipients to identify and make informed decisions about incoming calls, thereby combating spam calls more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)