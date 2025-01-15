Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Action on Rising Cyber Crimes

The Supreme Court has requested the Centre's response to a PIL regarding the rise in cyber crimes and unsolicited calls. The plea from Gowrishankar advocates for the implementation of the Calling Name Presentation service to help identify callers and reduce spam calls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:37 IST
Supreme Court Demands Action on Rising Cyber Crimes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step in addressing the surge of cyber crimes and the nuisance of unsolicited calls across India. On Wednesday, the apex court sought a detailed response from the Centre on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) submitted by Gowrishankar from Bengaluru, which highlights the 'enormous rise' in these issues.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice Sanjay Kumar, has issued a formal notice to the Department of Telecommunications. The court acknowledged that although government agencies are making efforts, more action is required to tackle the growing concern.

The petitioner urged the court to direct telecom operators to introduce the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service. This service would display the caller's name, enabling recipients to identify and make informed decisions about incoming calls, thereby combating spam calls more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025