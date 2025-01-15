Germany Charges Syrian IS Member with War Crimes and Genocide

A prominent member of the Islamic State militant group has been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Germany. The charges are tied to the alleged genocide of the Yazidi community, as stated by German prosecutors.

The suspect, known as Ossama A., joined the Islamic State in 2014 within Syria's Deir ez-Zor region. He is accused of leading a unit that seized properties for the group, some used to detain and abuse Yazidi women.

Ossama A. was arrested in Germany and is held in pre-trial custody. With the ousting of Syria's president, Germany continues to pursue justice for Syrian war crimes under universal jurisdiction, aided by a UN body collecting evidence.

