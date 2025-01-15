Prestigious Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2023 Bestowed on Two IAS Officers

Two prominent IAS officers from Uttar Pradesh, Anurag Srivastava and Monika Rani, have been awarded the prestigious Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2023. Srivastava has excelled in integrating solar power into water supply initiatives, while Rani has led holistic district development projects.

Anurag Srivastava, a 1992-batch officer, significantly transformed the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department by integrating solar energy into the National Jal Jeevan Mission. His efforts reduced carbon emissions and operational costs, earning him national recognition, according to an official statement.

Monika Rani, of the 2010 batch, has made impactful strides in promoting holistic development in the Bahraich district through initiatives fostering women's empowerment and addressing key development indices. Her leadership in this aspirational district has garnered her acknowledgement for outstanding public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)