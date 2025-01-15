Left Menu

Fake CBI Officer Nabbed: Delhi Police Arrests Impersonator

Delhi Police arrested a man named Lalit Kumar, posing as a CBI sub-inspector in West Delhi. He was caught during a routine patrol when his fake CBI ID was discovered. A case has been registered under forgery and impersonation, and investigations into his motives are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:11 IST
Fake CBI Officer Nabbed: Delhi Police Arrests Impersonator
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have apprehended a man masquerading as a CBI sub-inspector near Shedley Public School in Subhash Nagar, West Delhi. The accused, Lalit Kumar, was taken into custody on January 13 during routine police checks, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

Authorities stopped Kumar's Santro for inspection, during which he asserted his identity as a CBI officer by showing a photo of a supposed CBI ID card on his phone. However, verification with the CBI office at Lodhi Colony exposed the ID as counterfeit. Kumar was subsequently detained, with his mobile phone, containing phony ID images and related documents, confiscated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer informed.

A case under appropriate sections for forgery and impersonation has been filed at Rajouri Garden Police Station. Investigations are ongoing to discern Kumar's intentions and activities. The suspect hails from Kushalgarhi village in Uttar Pradesh and was residing with his family while preparing for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, sources said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025