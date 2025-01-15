Fake CBI Officer Nabbed: Delhi Police Arrests Impersonator

The Delhi Police have apprehended a man masquerading as a CBI sub-inspector near Shedley Public School in Subhash Nagar, West Delhi. The accused, Lalit Kumar, was taken into custody on January 13 during routine police checks, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

Authorities stopped Kumar's Santro for inspection, during which he asserted his identity as a CBI officer by showing a photo of a supposed CBI ID card on his phone. However, verification with the CBI office at Lodhi Colony exposed the ID as counterfeit. Kumar was subsequently detained, with his mobile phone, containing phony ID images and related documents, confiscated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer informed.

A case under appropriate sections for forgery and impersonation has been filed at Rajouri Garden Police Station. Investigations are ongoing to discern Kumar's intentions and activities. The suspect hails from Kushalgarhi village in Uttar Pradesh and was residing with his family while preparing for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, sources said.

(With inputs from agencies.)