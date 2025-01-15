Negotiations Forge On: Frontier Nagaland's Quest for Autonomy Gains Momentum

The ongoing tripartite negotiations concerning the establishment of the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) intensified in Chumoukedima on Wednesday. Officials from the Centre, state government, and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) convened in a critical, five-hour discussion on the regional autonomy demands.

The ENPO has pushed for a separate state encompassing Nagaland's six eastern districts since 2010 due to alleged negligence. These talks saw ENPO President A Chingmak Chang asserting the necessity of financial, executive, and legislative autonomies before any agreement can materialize. The Centre, represented by A K Mishra, and Nagaland's Chief Secretary J Alam, took part in the deliberations.

While optimistic about the dialogues' direction, unresolved issues persist. Chang suggested a central battalion and modernizing village guards to combat unemployment. A follow-up meeting is anticipated shortly, as the ENPO seeks an honourable solution for the Eastern Nagaland citizens.

