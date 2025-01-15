Left Menu

Negotiations Forge On: Frontier Nagaland's Quest for Autonomy Gains Momentum

Talks aimed at forming the Frontier Nagaland Territory in six eastern districts of Nagaland took place in Chumoukedima. The ENPO, demanding autonomy, met with officials from the state and central government. Progress was positive, yet unresolved issues remain. The ENPO seeks financial, executive, and legislative autonomy before agreeing to terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing tripartite negotiations concerning the establishment of the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) intensified in Chumoukedima on Wednesday. Officials from the Centre, state government, and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) convened in a critical, five-hour discussion on the regional autonomy demands.

The ENPO has pushed for a separate state encompassing Nagaland's six eastern districts since 2010 due to alleged negligence. These talks saw ENPO President A Chingmak Chang asserting the necessity of financial, executive, and legislative autonomies before any agreement can materialize. The Centre, represented by A K Mishra, and Nagaland's Chief Secretary J Alam, took part in the deliberations.

While optimistic about the dialogues' direction, unresolved issues persist. Chang suggested a central battalion and modernizing village guards to combat unemployment. A follow-up meeting is anticipated shortly, as the ENPO seeks an honourable solution for the Eastern Nagaland citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

