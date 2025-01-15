Amit Shah Inaugurates ₹241 Crore Development Projects in Mansa, Gujarat, Highlights Water Management and Spiritual Tourism

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a series of development projects worth approximately ₹241 crore in Mansa, Gujarat. The event was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and other prominent dignitaries.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah emphasized the transformative efforts of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, whose tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister brought remarkable improvements to the state’s water management. Shri Shah recalled that Gujarat once faced severe groundwater scarcity, with water available only at depths of 1,200 feet. However, under Shri Modi's leadership, the Narmada project was prioritized and completed, raising water tables even in arid regions like Kutch and Saurashtra.

Shri Shah highlighted initiatives such as the construction of canals from Bharuch to Khavda, the filling of over 9,000 ponds, and the Sujalam-Sufalam Yojana, which brought water from Kadana to Deesa. These efforts not only addressed drinking water scarcity but also improved irrigation and agricultural productivity.

"North Gujarat, which once relied on fluoride-contaminated water, now enjoys safe, fluoride-free drinking water due to Modi Ji's dedication," Shri Shah said.

Reviving Spiritual and Cultural Heritage

Shri Amit Shah underscored the significance of the 500-year-old Maha Kali Mata temple in Ambod, a spiritual hub for the community. The temple, renovated through the Pavitra Yatradham initiative, now boasts a newly constructed barrage. Shri Shah encouraged further enhancements, including expanding the barrage and developing a year-round pond with facilities for boating and walking.

He envisioned the temple site as a serene religious retreat, where visitors could immerse themselves in spiritual tranquility, particularly during the evening Aarti.

Key Projects Inaugurated

Among the notable projects inaugurated were:

Mansa Circuit House

Protection wall near Neelkanth Mahadev

Check dam in Badarpura Village

Classroom blocks in Charada and Delwada Villages

Shri Shah also laid the foundation for 23 additional projects, including a significant barrage on the Sabarmati River in Ambod Village, which is expected to benefit local farmers by enhancing water availability.

Boosting Infrastructure and Agriculture

The newly inaugurated projects aim to improve infrastructure, support agriculture, and enhance the quality of life for residents. The check dam and barrage will ensure sustainable water management, while educational facilities will uplift the local community.

Vision for Mansa as a Pilgrimage Hub

Shri Amit Shah expressed confidence in the Gujarat Government's commitment to developing the Ambod temple into a prominent state-wide pilgrimage destination. He praised Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel for his leadership and dedication to transforming Gujarat into a model state.

The ₹241 crore investment in Mansa symbolizes the government’s commitment to balancing development, cultural heritage, and sustainable water management, promising a brighter future for the region.