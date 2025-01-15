Gakharia's Beating Highlights Georgia's Political Strife

Giorgi Gakharia, a former prime minister and now leader of one of Georgia's main opposition factions, suffered a severe beating late Tuesday night, resulting in hospitalization, reported Reuters. Party spokeswoman Ana Buchukuri confirmed his injuries, sustained during an attack in a hotel lobby in Batumi.

The assault has been labeled a 'brutal, coordinated group attack' by Gakharia's party, For Georgia, which accused the government of orchestrating the incident. They claim it is part of a pattern to intimidate the opposition amid the country's ongoing political turmoil, fueled by allegations of election fraud against the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party.

The violence against opposition figures has drawn international scrutiny. Protests demanding the continuation of European Union accession talks have been disrupted by police, with numerous arrests reported. Western embassies in Tbilisi have condemned the emergence of violence against dissenters, calling the situation 'deeply disturbing.'

(With inputs from agencies.)