Ten Guards Charged in Connection with Inmate's Fatal Beating

Ten New York prison guards were charged on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the fatal beating of 22-year-old inmate Messiah Nantwi. Among those charged, two face murder charges.

This marks the second group of correctional officers indicted in 2023 for an inmate death, raising concerns about the conditions and oversight in the state's prisons.

Nantwi's death, which followed another fatal beating incident at a nearby prison, highlights ongoing systemic issues within the correctional facilities, especially during a recent three-week wildcat strike by guards.

