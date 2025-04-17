Ten Guards Charged in Connection with Inmate's Fatal Beating
Ten New York prison guards face charges related to the fatal beating of 22-year-old inmate Messiah Nantwi. This incident marks the second time in 2023 correctional officers in the state have been indicted for an inmate death. The case underscores ongoing issues within the state's correctional system.
Ten New York prison guards were charged on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the fatal beating of 22-year-old inmate Messiah Nantwi. Among those charged, two face murder charges.
This marks the second group of correctional officers indicted in 2023 for an inmate death, raising concerns about the conditions and oversight in the state's prisons.
Nantwi's death, which followed another fatal beating incident at a nearby prison, highlights ongoing systemic issues within the correctional facilities, especially during a recent three-week wildcat strike by guards.
