Left Menu

Alcaraz Advances to Third Barcelona Open Final After Beating Fils

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Arthur Fils to secure his place in the Barcelona Open final for the third time. The Spaniard, seeking his third consecutive title, will face Holger Rune. Alcaraz extended his winning streak to nine matches, continuing his successful season after reaching finals in Rotterdam and Monte Carlo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:43 IST
Alcaraz Advances to Third Barcelona Open Final After Beating Fils
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • Spain

Carlos Alcaraz, ranked number two in the world, clinched a victory against Arthur Fils with a score of 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday at the Barcelona Open, securing his spot in the final against Holger Rune. Alcaraz, a two-time champion, is now set to compete for his third consecutive title in Barcelona.

The Spaniard extended his impressive winning streak to nine matches after overcoming Fils in their previously contested Monte Carlo quarter-final. Reflecting on his journey, Alcaraz expressed his satisfaction, emphasizing the importance of playing in front of Spanish fans, including friends from his hometown of Murcia.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune breezed past Karen Khachanov with a 6-3, 6-2 win in the other semi-final, setting up an exciting clash in the ATP 500 final against Alcaraz. Both players are eager to claim the coveted title in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025