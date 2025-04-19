Alcaraz Advances to Third Barcelona Open Final After Beating Fils

Carlos Alcaraz, ranked number two in the world, clinched a victory against Arthur Fils with a score of 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday at the Barcelona Open, securing his spot in the final against Holger Rune. Alcaraz, a two-time champion, is now set to compete for his third consecutive title in Barcelona.

The Spaniard extended his impressive winning streak to nine matches after overcoming Fils in their previously contested Monte Carlo quarter-final. Reflecting on his journey, Alcaraz expressed his satisfaction, emphasizing the importance of playing in front of Spanish fans, including friends from his hometown of Murcia.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune breezed past Karen Khachanov with a 6-3, 6-2 win in the other semi-final, setting up an exciting clash in the ATP 500 final against Alcaraz. Both players are eager to claim the coveted title in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

