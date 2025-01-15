Reimagining Governance: Bangladesh's New Constitutional Blueprint

The Constitution Reform Commission has recommended sweeping changes to Bangladesh's governance, aiming to replace the principles of secularism, socialism, and nationalism with new guiding tenets. The new recommendations maintain democracy as a core value while proposing the addition of equality, human dignity, social justice, and pluralism.

Chairman Ali Riaz emphasized the importance of these new principles in reflecting the ideals of the 1971 Liberation War. Alongside these symbolic changes, the commission proposes a bicameral parliament and a two-term limit on the prime minister's tenure as means to curb authoritarian practices.

The suggested reforms include creating a National Constitutional Council to ensure checks and balances within government, enhancing accountability through a refined appointment process, and reintroducing referendums for constitutional amendments. These proposals mark a significant shift from the existing political framework.

