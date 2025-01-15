Left Menu

Reimagining Governance: Bangladesh's New Constitutional Blueprint

The Constitution Reform Commission has submitted a report proposing the overhaul of Bangladesh's state principles and political structure. It suggests new governance principles, the formation of a bicameral parliament, and a two-term limit for prime ministers, aiming to ensure greater transparency and balance of power.

Updated: 15-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:39 IST
The Constitution Reform Commission has recommended sweeping changes to Bangladesh's governance, aiming to replace the principles of secularism, socialism, and nationalism with new guiding tenets. The new recommendations maintain democracy as a core value while proposing the addition of equality, human dignity, social justice, and pluralism.

Chairman Ali Riaz emphasized the importance of these new principles in reflecting the ideals of the 1971 Liberation War. Alongside these symbolic changes, the commission proposes a bicameral parliament and a two-term limit on the prime minister's tenure as means to curb authoritarian practices.

The suggested reforms include creating a National Constitutional Council to ensure checks and balances within government, enhancing accountability through a refined appointment process, and reintroducing referendums for constitutional amendments. These proposals mark a significant shift from the existing political framework.

