The Final Countdown: TikTok's Looming Shutdown in the U.S.

TikTok is preparing to shut its app in the U.S. as a federal ban looms, unless the Supreme Court blocks it. The ban, driven by concerns over ByteDance's Chinese ownership, differs from the broader restrictions initially expected. TikTok aims to minimize disruption by letting users download their data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok is gearing up to shut down its application for U.S. users starting Sunday, amid a pending federal ban unless the Supreme Court intervenes. Sources close to the situation revealed these plans, though they have requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the information.

The impending shutdown contrasts with the law's mandate, which only prohibits new downloads from app stores, allowing current users to access TikTok temporarily. The company is planning to inform users via a pop-up message, redirecting them to a website with details about the ban, and also offering them the option to download their personal data for record-keeping.

Despite the operational pause, TikTok can quickly resume services if the ban is overturned. TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, have not commented. ByteDance faces pressure to divest U.S. operations by January 2025 or face a nationwide ban due to concerns over Chinese influence.

