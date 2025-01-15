The Final Countdown: TikTok's Looming Shutdown in the U.S.

TikTok is gearing up to shut down its application for U.S. users starting Sunday, amid a pending federal ban unless the Supreme Court intervenes. Sources close to the situation revealed these plans, though they have requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the information.

The impending shutdown contrasts with the law's mandate, which only prohibits new downloads from app stores, allowing current users to access TikTok temporarily. The company is planning to inform users via a pop-up message, redirecting them to a website with details about the ban, and also offering them the option to download their personal data for record-keeping.

Despite the operational pause, TikTok can quickly resume services if the ban is overturned. TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, have not commented. ByteDance faces pressure to divest U.S. operations by January 2025 or face a nationwide ban due to concerns over Chinese influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)