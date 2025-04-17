Critical Highway Shutdown for Repairs Spells Trouble for Travelers
The National Highway 10 will face intermittent closures on April 18 and 19 for repairs, affecting the route between Sevoke in West Bengal and Rangpo in Sikkim. Travelers are advised to plan ahead or use alternative routes due to expected traffic disruptions during this period.
The National Highway 10, a vital transportation link connecting Siliguri in West Bengal to Gangtok in Sikkim, will undergo intermittent closures for repairs on April 18 and 19.
The shutdown affects the 53-kilometer stretch between Sevoke and Rangpo, with specified closure times throughout the day, posing significant travel challenges.
Authorities advise travelers heading to or from affected areas to plan carefully or opt for suggested alternative routes such as NH717A or the Military Highway via Gorubathan to avoid disruptions.
